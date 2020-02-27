Gannett Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Gannett Co., Inc. (“Gannett”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or “the Company”) GCI, -1.74% today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. Prior to November 19, 2019, our corporate name was New Media Investment Group Inc. (“New Media” or “Legacy New Media”), and Gannett Co., Inc. (“Legacy Gannett”) was a separate publicly traded company. On November 19, 2019, New Media acquired Legacy Gannett (the “Acquisition”).