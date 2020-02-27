News Newsletter News 

Gannett Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Press Release | Gannett  February 27, 2020

Gannett Co., Inc. (“Gannett”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or “the Company”) GCI, -1.74% today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. Prior to November 19, 2019, our corporate name was New Media Investment Group Inc. (“New Media” or “Legacy New Media”), and Gannett Co., Inc. (“Legacy Gannett”) was a separate publicly traded company. On November 19, 2019, New Media acquired Legacy Gannett (the “Acquisition”).

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *