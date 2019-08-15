News Newsletter News 

Gannett, GateHouse Parent New Media Offer More Details, Aim to Offset Merger Concerns

Mike Snider | USA Today  August 15, 2019

Gannett and GateHouse Media parent New Media Investment Group on Tuesday released more details of its proposed merger, announced Aug. 5, in a move to address concerns about the deal on Wall Street.

The combination of Pittsford, New York-based GateHouse, the operating subsidiary of New Media Investment Group, and McLean, Virginia-based Gannett would create a nationwide media company with more than 260 daily news operations…

