Gannett, GateHouse Parent New Media Offer More Details, Aim to Offset Merger Concerns
Gannett and GateHouse Media parent New Media Investment Group on Tuesday released more details of its proposed merger, announced Aug. 5, in a move to address concerns about the deal on Wall Street.
The combination of Pittsford, New York-based GateHouse, the operating subsidiary of New Media Investment Group, and McLean, Virginia-based Gannett would create a nationwide media company with more than 260 daily news operations…
