Gannett Layoffs Underway at Combined New Company
Layoffs continued Thursday at Gannett newspapers, which recently merged with GateHouse to form the nation’s largest newspaper chain.
At publication time, a spreadsheet tracking the layoffs listed 12 newspapers affected, with 24 total newsroom personnel laid off. Forty additional people were eliminated from pressroom positions at the Springfield (Missouri) News-Leader, which recently announced it was shutting down its press operations and printing instead in Columbia, Missouri.Read More