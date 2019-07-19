Gannett Reportedly in Talks to Combine with GateHouse Media
USA TODAY owner Gannett is reportedly in advanced talks to combine with rival newspaper chain GateHouse Media.
Under terms of the proposed deal, GateHouse would merge operations with Gannett, according to reports in the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. The value of a potential deal could not be learned.
One thought on “Gannett Reportedly in Talks to Combine with GateHouse Media”
The old 1889 book “The Great Red Dragon: Foreign Money Power in the United States” was absolutely right by stating that the Money Kings’ goal “is to own the earth in fee-simple.” These mergers only create bigger plantations with fewer in control.