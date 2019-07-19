News Newsletter News 

Gannett Reportedly in Talks to Combine with GateHouse Media

Nathan Bomey | USA Today  July 19, 2019

USA TODAY owner Gannett is reportedly in advanced talks to combine with rival newspaper chain GateHouse Media.

Under terms of the proposed deal, GateHouse would merge operations with Gannett, according to reports in the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. The value of a potential deal could not be learned.

  • Edward Ulysses Cate
    July 19, 2019 at 10:03 am
    The old 1889 book “The Great Red Dragon: Foreign Money Power in the United States” was absolutely right by stating that the Money Kings’ goal “is to own the earth in fee-simple.” These mergers only create bigger plantations with fewer in control.

