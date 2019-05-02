News Newsletter News 

Gannett Revenue Falls, Digital Subscriptions Rise as Fight Continues with MNG

Nathan Bomey | USA Today  May 2, 2019

Gannett reported declining revenue but an increase in paid digital subscriptions in the first quarter as the owner of USA TODAY and more than 100 other publications tries to fend off a hostile takeover attempt by a hedge fund-owned newspaper company.

The earnings report released Wednesday comes as Gannett is waging a fight with hedge fund Alden Global Capital’s MNG Enterprises over its future.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/gannett-revenue-falls-digital-subscriptions-rise-as-fight-continues-with-mng/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *