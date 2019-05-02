Gannett Revenue Falls, Digital Subscriptions Rise as Fight Continues with MNG
Gannett reported declining revenue but an increase in paid digital subscriptions in the first quarter as the owner of USA TODAY and more than 100 other publications tries to fend off a hostile takeover attempt by a hedge fund-owned newspaper company.
The earnings report released Wednesday comes as Gannett is waging a fight with hedge fund Alden Global Capital’s MNG Enterprises over its future.
