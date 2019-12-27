GDPR was Just a Warmup. CCPA Will Arrive With a Bang.

More than eighteen months after the General Data Protection Regulation took effect, the fallout from Europe’s privacy law has been minimal. The same will not be true of the California Consumer Privacy Act, which takes effect on Jan. 1.

Because the California Attorney General’s office is not expected to be able to enforce the CCPA until July 1, some industry executives are of the mind that much of 2020 will serve as a grace period for companies to sort out changes they need to make to their businesses.