Gen Z, Quality Content, and Collaboration: Top Trends in Scandinavian Newsrooms

Publishers across the world are debating how to better engage younger audiences, but no one seems to be giving the issue quite as much thought as organisations in Scandinavia. At Norwegian tabloid newspaper VG, owned by Schibsted, understanding younger generations and learning how best to communicate with them is a top priority. So much so that it recently launched a dedicated department, dubbed “Z”, with the goal of making journalistic products for younger audiences, and gathering insights into their needs and expectations.