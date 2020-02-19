Germany: Bill Requires Sites to Report Hate Speech to Police
Sharing threats made by someone else could soon become a punishable offense in Germany, after the government approved a bill Wednesday designed to crack down on hate speech and online extremism.
Following a regional politician's slaying and an attack on a synagogue last year, German government ministers announced plans to require companies like Facebook and YouTube to report certain forms of hate speech to the police and to provide the users' IP addresses.