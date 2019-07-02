News 

Germany Fines Facebook for Under-Reporting Complaints

Thomas Escritt | Reuters  July 2, 2019

German authorities have fined Facebook (FB.O) 2 million euros ($2.3 million) for under-reporting complaints about illegal content on its social media platform in breach of the country’s law on internet transparency.

In a statement on Tuesday, Germany’s Federal Office of Justice said that by tallying only certain categories of complaints, the web giant had created a skewed picture of the extent of violations on its platform.

