News Newsletter News 

Getty Images Tackles the Lack of Female and Non-Binary Voices in Photojournalism

Marcela Kunova | journalism.co.uk  July 10, 2019

Fewer than one in five lead news pictures published across eight major news titles are shot by a female photographer, according to Women Photograph, an organisation that works to empower female and non-binary visual storytellers.

To tackle the lack of female voices, Getty Images launched new projects that raise awareness around gender balance and representation in photojournalism and documentary photography.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/getty-images-tackles-the-lack-of-female-and-non-binary-voices-in-photojournalism/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *