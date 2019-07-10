Getty Images Tackles the Lack of Female and Non-Binary Voices in Photojournalism
Fewer than one in five lead news pictures published across eight major news titles are shot by a female photographer, according to Women Photograph, an organisation that works to empower female and non-binary visual storytellers.
To tackle the lack of female voices, Getty Images launched new projects that raise awareness around gender balance and representation in photojournalism and documentary photography.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: