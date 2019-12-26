Ghost Papers and News Deserts: Will America Ever Get Its Local News Back?
First they started showing up thinner than before. Then they were printed on smaller paper, with local columns replaced by more out-of-town news. Then in some places, especially rural and down-on-their-luck parts, newspapers stopped showing up altogether.
Since the Internet arrived in earnest 25 years ago, almost nobody—not the savviest investment bankers, the most well-meaning editors, local entrepreneurs or generous philanthropists—has figured out a sustainable way to continue producing local news.