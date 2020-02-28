News Newsletter News 

Gig Economy Law Author Proposes Legislation Easing Impact on Freelancers

Katie Kilkenny | Hollywood Reporter   February 28, 2020

California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez is responding to freelance journalists’ repeated criticisms of her gig economy law with new legislation.

The author of AB 5, legislation that aims to crack down on companies that misclassify part-time workers as independent contractors, revealed on Thursday that she is working to nix the prior law’s 35-“submission” cap for freelance writers, editors and photographers in a bill working its way through the California legislature this year, AB 1850.

