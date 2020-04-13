Globe and Mail Helps Content Advertisers in Face of COVID-19

Like the rest of the media industry, The Globe and Mail has been caught in the coronavirus maelstrom. Ad campaigns have been cancelled or put on hold, events have been postponed, and our newsroom has been working tirelessly to feed reader demand for the most up-to-date information about the pandemic and what it means for them.

All this occurred as we moved our entire staff to remote working—many with children whose schools have shut down—in a matter of days.