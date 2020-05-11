Content Coronavirus News Newsletter News 

Globe and Mail Offers Distractions During Pandemic

Katrina Bolak | INMA   May 11, 2020

One key lesson that has been hammered home during this pandemic is the importance of timely and accurate information from a trusted source. At The Globe and Mail, our journalists have been working around the clock to cover the impact of COVID-19 on Canadians, our society, and our economy.

Like many media organisations, The Globe has seen record pageviews for its COVID-19 coverage. We also dropped our paywall for coronavirus news, believing it is part of our civic duty to make this information available to all readers.

