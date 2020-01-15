Globe and Mail to Fold Cannabis Publication into Paper

The Toronto Globe and Mail will fold the content of Report on Business Cannabis Professional into its regular business coverage, reports David Yasvinski of The GrowthOp.

Yasvinski reports, “‘Cannabis Professional will be discontinued as a stand-alone product as of Feb. 1, 2020,’ Lanna Crucefex, communications manager for The Globe and Mail, told The GrowthOp. ‘Instead, we will be integrating all our cannabis reporting into our award-winning Report on Business coverage.’