GNI Lab Helps Latin American Publishers Hone Digital Subs
As with publishers in other parts of the world, many traditional news organisations in Latin America–such as Argentina’s La Nación, Brazil’s Folha de S. Paulo and Mexico’s Reforma–are finding that digital subscriptions are becoming increasingly important for growing revenue.
As part of their efforts, all three of these publishing houses have been participating in the Google News Initiative Latin America Subscriptions Lab since May to drive their business strategy.
Read More