News Newsletter News 

Google is Like a Poster in the Newsagent’s Window for Publishers, Tech Giant Says

Amanda Meade | Guardian   May 4, 2020

Google search is the internet-age equivalent of a newspaper poster in a newsagent’s window, and publishers benefit by getting billions of visitors to their websites free of charge, Google Australia has said.

The local arm of Google was responding to the government’s assertion that Australian news content is “lucrative for the tech titans”, and Google and Facebook should be paying publishers millions of dollars annually for using it.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *