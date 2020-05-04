Google is Like a Poster in the Newsagent’s Window for Publishers, Tech Giant Says
Google search is the internet-age equivalent of a newspaper poster in a newsagent’s window, and publishers benefit by getting billions of visitors to their websites free of charge, Google Australia has said.
The local arm of Google was responding to the government’s assertion that Australian news content is “lucrative for the tech titans”, and Google and Facebook should be paying publishers millions of dollars annually for using it.Read More