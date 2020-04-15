Coronavirus News Newsletter News Resources 

Google Launches Global Journalism Emergency Relief Fund for Local News

Richard Gingras | Google  April 15, 2020

Local news is a vital resource for keeping people and communities connected in the best of times. Today, it plays an even greater function in reporting on local lockdowns or shelter at home orders, school and park closures, and data about how COVID-19 is affecting daily life.

But that role is being challenged as the news industry deals with job cuts, furloughs and cutbacks as a result of the economic downturn prompted by COVID-19.

