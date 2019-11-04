News Newsletter News 

Google Vows to Keep Investing in Journalism in Search for Sustainable Publishing Models

Chad de Guzman | WAN-IFRA   November 4, 2019
During the Digital Media Asia 2019 conference held in Hong Kong in October, tech giant Google reiterated its support for seeking an independent sustainability model for journalism.

Richard Gingras, Vice President for News at Google, said during the conference that the company’s support is closely connected to the popularity and purpose of Google Search, which he said helps support a “relevant and valued ecosystem of expression” on the web.

 

