GOP, Democratic Senators Call for More Assistance to Local Media in Coronavirus Stimulus
A group of Democratic and Republican senators is pushing for Congress to ensure that more local news outlets are eligible for small business assistance in any future coronavirus stimulus package.
In a letter sent to Senate leadership on Saturday, the bipartisan group noted that thousands of newspapers, as well as hundreds of radio and television stations, were excluded from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) because of a Small Business Administration rule restricting assistance to companies owned by larger entities.Read More