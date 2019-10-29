Great West Newspapers Chooses Brainworks New Stratica Advertising & CRM

Brainworks Software is excited to announce that Great West Newspapers has chosen Brainworks new Advertising & CRM solution, Stratica. The 75 seat commitment for Stratica includes display, digital, workflow module, extensive reporting, classified, pre-prints, commercial print, pagination, AR and integrated CRM.

Brian Bachynski, Publisher & President at Great West Newspapers explained, “Our goal was to have a platform that will improve our workflow and make our organization more efficient. We have some unique integration needs that will require some development. We worked closely with Brainworks’ technical team to create a statement of work that defined our requirements and project objectives. We appreciated that Brainworks is a software development company with developers on staff and we know that Stratica will meet our requirements and so much more.”

Duff Jamison, Chief Executive Officer at Great West Newspapers shared, “The demo of the new Stratica Advertising & CRM solution in Vegas impressed us. The follow up from there and the mutual cooperation, while we worked through the contract gave us the sense we’ve entered a solid new partnership. We’re looking forward to the project getting underway.”

Great West Newspapers Limited Partnership is a Canadian community newspaper publishing company headquartered in St. Albert, Alberta. Great West and its three subsidiaries – Rocky View Publishing Ltd., Mountain View Publishing Inc. and Alberta Business Research Ltd. publish 20 titles mostly in Alberta. Great West Newspapers LP’s primary focus is on quality journalism that their readers turn to for credible, reliable information, both online and in print.

Rick Sanders, President & CEO of Brainworks shared, “We are excited to be partnering with one of Alberta Canada’s leading news source. Stratica will be able to provide them the tools and technology to support their current news products as well as advance their growing commercial print business.”

Brainworks recently introduced its new strategically-focused advertising and CRM media solution. Stratica is a new browser-based platform that provides media companies with the latest tools and technology to achieve their strategic business goals, grow revenue, and increase operational efficiencies to regain dominance in their local markets.