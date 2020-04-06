Green Shoots: Publishers See Ad Activity Return in China

For media companies, last week was characterized by layoffs, salary cuts and print closures. But it’s also the week publishers started seeing campaigns coming back in China.

Bloomberg CEO Justin Smith said it’s seeing Asia open up again and the beginnings of more activity happening there. One major international news brand is expecting to sign three contracts last week from three of the biggest countries in China and the immediate area (one has already been signed). Another major international news publisher said a campaign from Hong Kong that was on pause has been restarted.