Group of Renowned Latin American Journalists Launch Center For Transnational Investigative Journalism
Five renowned journalists in Latin America just launched a new journalistic project that seeks to use collaborative investigative journalism to explain phenomena that cross borders in the region.
The Latin American Center for Investigative Journalism (CLIP, for its acronym in Spanish), will tackle transnational issues like large-scale corruption and illegal or abusive practices.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: