Guardian Editor-in-Chief Explains Why the Paper is deepening Its Commitment to European Voices, Issues and People
Today we are making a renewed and deeper commitment to reporting on every aspect of Europe–the continent, its people, its politics, institutions, economy and culture.
The Guardian is a European news organisation with a close relationship with our large and committed audience in Europe. And we believe readers, from Paris to Porto, Madrid to Munich, want journalism that tries to understand our continent better and to explore hopeful solutions to the crises and challenges facing it.Read More