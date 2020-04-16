Guardian Group Takes Action to Protect Business in Face of £20M Half-Year Revenue Shortfall
The Guardian Media Group has said it expects revenues to be down by £20m over the next six months as it announced new measures to cope with the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis.
The predicted shortfall for the first half of the 2020/21 financial year, which began this month, comes despite a £10m cut in planned spending following a review in March in the early days of the outbreak in Europe.Read More