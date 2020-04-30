News Newsletter News 

Guardian Reports Surge in Readers’ Support Over Past Year

Jim Waterson | Guardian   April 30, 2020

The Guardian has recorded a substantial increase in the number of readers providing financial support to it over the last year, although the coronavirus pandemic has led to warnings that tough times are ahead for the business.

There were 821,000 readers making regular monthly contributions at the end of March, up a quarter over the last year, driven by new subscribers to the company’s apps and continuing financial contributions from readers.

