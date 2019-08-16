Guatemalans Imported Fake News From Mexico During Their Presidential Campaign and Almost Didn’t Notice

On Sunday, Guatemalans elected right-wing candidate Alejandro Giammattei as their next president. The campaign, however, was plagued with hoaxes related to the electoral process—and even some false information “imported” from Mexico.

“In five months, we published a total of 72 fact-checked articles,” said Alejandra Gutiérrez Valdizán, the journalist who coordinates Fáctica, a new fact-checking initiative based in Guatemala City.