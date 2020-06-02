Gutted Newsrooms Juggle Pandemic and Protests

Local news publications have been hard hit by financial pressure stemming from the pandemic, with many operating newsrooms gutted by layoffs and furloughs. Now, local journalists are juggling coverage of twin crises—the pandemic and the protests roiling the country— with even fewer resources.

Protestors in cities across the country took to the streets to call for justice over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of police officers last week in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the deaths of other black Americans.