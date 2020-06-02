Coronavirus News Newsletter News Resources Revenue 

Gutted Newsrooms Juggle Pandemic and Protests

Kerry Flynn | CNN  June 2, 2020

Local news publications have been hard hit by financial pressure stemming from the pandemic, with many operating newsrooms gutted by layoffs and furloughs. Now, local journalists are juggling coverage of twin crises—the pandemic and the protests roiling the country— with even fewer resources.

Protestors in cities across the country took to the streets to call for justice over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of police officers last week in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the deaths of other black Americans.
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *