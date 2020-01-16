Has Journalism Finally Found Its Big Tech Ally? Inside Microsoft’s Pitch to Publishers
While Facebook and Google are habitually denounced for their impact on the news industry, and Apple is regarded by publishers with suspicion, Microsoft is setting out its stall to be the good guy in big tech who can make journalism better.
On Wednesday in London, it made its case to an invitation-only audience of UK and European publishers, unveiling details of how its AI technology is being developed with the aim of transforming the practices of journalism for the modern age.