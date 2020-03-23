Hearst UK CEO James Wildman on Navigating Crisis

On Monday, Hearst UK CEO James Wildman would typically address the 1,000-person strong company from the stage at the Odeon theatre in London’s Leicester Square, several doors from the magazine company’s UK HQ. Instead, Wildman will take questions from staff and advertisers through Vimeo since the far-reaching coronavirus pandemic has forced many companies to implement working-from-home policies.

“Hopefully, it will help people feel less isolated and more connected, we need that human touch,” he said. “But I don’t really know yet how it will work.”