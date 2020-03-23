Coronavirus News Newsletter News Viewpoints 

Hearst UK CEO James Wildman on Navigating Crisis

Lucinda Southern | Digiday   March 23, 2020

On Monday, Hearst UK CEO James Wildman would typically address the 1,000-person strong company from the stage at the Odeon theatre in London’s Leicester Square, several doors from the magazine company’s UK HQ. Instead, Wildman will take questions from staff and advertisers through Vimeo since the far-reaching coronavirus pandemic has forced many companies to implement working-from-home policies.

“Hopefully, it will help people feel less isolated and more connected, we need that human touch,” he said. “But I don’t really know yet how it will work.”

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *