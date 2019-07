Hearst is continuing its moves to find digital subscription revenue in offshoot products with a new streaming video service offering access to 35 hours’ worth of workout classes. The service, which costs $15 per month, or $100 per year, will be available on iOS and Android devices as well as Apple TV, with Roku and other OTT integrations planned for later this year.

