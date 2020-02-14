News Newsletter News 

Here’s an Idea to Save Local News: Stop Trying to Make a Profit from Local News

Peter Kafka | Recode  February 14, 2020

America has a local news crisis: The small- and mid-sized papers that told their readers what was happening in their communities — and held powerful people and institutions in those communities to account — are shrinking or disappearing entirely.

Today, for instance, McClatchy — the newspaper chain whose 30 properties include the Miami Herald, the paper that broke open the Jeffrey Epstein case, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection (the company promises that it will continue to “pursue our strategy of digital transformation”).

