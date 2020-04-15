Here’s How WBUR Raised $1 Million in 13 Hours With a Pledge Drive Rethought for Pandemic Times

The coronavirus pandemic and the public’s appetite for local coverage of cases, hospitals, and economic impacts are forcing public radio stations around the country to postpone or transform their spring fundraisers and pledge drives. Still, most stations aren’t in a position to skip revenue-raising efforts entirely, especially with advertising and corporate underwriting facing their own struggles.

WBUR, the Boston NPR affiliate, is one of those stations that’s had to figure out a way to forward. Here’s what station management decided to do.