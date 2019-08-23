Hispanic Journalist Group Returns Fox News Conference Money
The nation’s largest Hispanic journalist group is rescinding Fox News’ sponsorship of its upcoming annual conference in Texas and returning nearly $17,000 to the network in response to a radio host’s comments about Latino immigrants.
Hugo Balta, president of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, said the group made the move because Fox News Radio host Todd Starnes has repeatedly used prejudiced language toward immigrants.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: