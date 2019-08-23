News Newsletter News 

Hispanic Journalist Group Returns Fox News Conference Money

Jesse J. Holland | Associated Press   August 23, 2019

The nation’s largest Hispanic journalist group is rescinding Fox News’ sponsorship of its upcoming annual conference in Texas and returning nearly $17,000 to the network in response to a radio host’s comments about Latino immigrants.

Hugo Balta, president of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, said the group made the move because Fox News Radio host Todd Starnes has repeatedly used prejudiced language toward immigrants.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/hispanic-journalist-group-returns-fox-news-conference-money/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *