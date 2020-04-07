Hollywood Reporter’s Top Editor Exits After Dispute With Publisher
The editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter has left his job after a dispute with his bosses over coverage of the entertainment industry.
In a move that caught the staff by surprise, the trade publication announced on Monday morning that Matthew Belloni was departing. A former Los Angeles entertainment lawyer, Mr. Belloni had led the trade outlet's website, weekly print magazine, television arm and events business for nearly four years.