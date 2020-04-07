News Newsletter News 

Hollywood Reporter’s Top Editor Exits After Dispute With Publisher

Nicole Sperling | New York Times   April 7, 2020

The editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter has left his job after a dispute with his bosses over coverage of the entertainment industry.

In a move that caught the staff by surprise, the trade publication announced on Monday morning that Matthew Belloni was departing. A former Los Angeles entertainment lawyer, Mr. Belloni had led the trade outlet’s website, weekly print magazine, television arm and events business for nearly four years.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *