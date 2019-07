On June 12, Chong Man-Ling, a contract driver, arrived at Hong Kong’s government complex ferrying a reporter for Radio Television Hong Kong. That day, tens of thousands of people were protesting a government bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China to stand trial. Chong stepped out of the car to smoke a cigarette.

