Coronavirus News Newsletter News Revenue 

Honolulu Star-Advertiser Planning to Lay Off Nearly Half Its News Staff

John Bowden | Hill  June 15, 2020

The largest daily newspaper in Hawaii is reportedly making deep cuts to its newsroom staff, eliminating many positions and reducing the staff’s size by almost half

Honolulu Civil Beat reported that the paper will cut 31 positions across several departments, around half of the roughly 60 employees currently working for the Star-Advertiser.

