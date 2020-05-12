House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Coronavirus Relief Bill Includes Provisions For Local Media
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will unveil a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package that includes sought-after provisions to assist a wider scope of newspapers, radio and TV stations.
The proposal makes local news outlets eligible for small-business loans even if they are owned by much larger entities.
Trade groups representing broadcasters and news publishers had sought those provisions, arguing that the dramatic drop in ad revenue was hitting individual markets.
