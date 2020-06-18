How 13 Local News Publishers Have Responded to the Black Lives Matter Demonstrations
As an association, our primary role at LION Publishers is to support our members in building financially sustainable, independently owned news businesses. We believe at the core of a successful news business is listening and serving your community of readers — especially those whose voices are often underrepresented in the mainstream conversation.
At LION, we believe that Black lives matter — here’s how some of our members are taking steps to show they do, too.Read More