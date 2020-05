One Monday in April, a nurse in Rochester, Minnesota, pulled her mask on before starting a 12-hour-shift.

“I do a lot of praying before I get here.”

A man in Karlstad checked on dozens of baking chocolate chip cookies.

“It’s a very good business,” his mother said. “He can make it work, if it gets back to normal.”

And a manufacturer in Willmar spent another day making personal protective equipment gowns.