How a Boston Globe Website Started Connecting Those in Need Because of Coronavirus With Those Who Can Help

Like a lot of people during this coronavirus pandemic, I’ve been feeling a little useless.

While I am afforded the luxury of writing this story in good health from my apartment stocked (though not hoarded) with groceries, there are thousands of people here in and around Boston who are working essential jobs—from doctors and nurses to grocery store cashiers—and who make all of that possible for me and many others.

I’d been looking for a way to help people in my community when Boston.com (the free news site owned by The Boston Globe) launched Boston Helps, a service to connect people in need with people who are able to help.