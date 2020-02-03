How a New CEO Intends to Revive a Slimmed-Down Pride Media

Pride Media and its four LGBTQ-focused titles, including Out and The Advocate magazines, began 2020 on shaky ground following the exits of key leaders and financial woes, including its well-publicized failure to pay freelancers.

But the new CEO, Diane Anderson-Minshall, said Pride Media can become a profitable $20 million media company this year, with a reorganization of the editorial team and a shift in sales strategy, with an assist from some big milestone events on the calendar.