“Residents cycle between verifying information and disengaging from news to relieve stress.” In the International Journal for Communication, Temple University’s Andrea Wenzel looks at how consumers—in 13 focus groups across cities in California, Indiana, Kentucky, and New York—“navigate vast quantities of often conflicting information and misinformation about the state of their country and fellow residents.”

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-actual-news-consumers-grapple-with-fake-news-and-sometimes-tune-out/