News Newsletter News 

How Actual News Consumers Grapple With Fake News and (Sometimes) Tune Out

Laura Hazard Owen | Nieman Lab   May 3, 2019

“Residents cycle between verifying information and disengaging from news to relieve stress.” In the International Journal for Communication, Temple University’s Andrea Wenzel looks at how consumers—in 13 focus groups across cities in California, Indiana, Kentucky, and New York—“navigate vast quantities of often conflicting information and misinformation about the state of their country and fellow residents.”

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-actual-news-consumers-grapple-with-fake-news-and-sometimes-tune-out/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *