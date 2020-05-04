How Amar Ujala Stabilized Deep Print Circulation Losses at Beginning of Lockdown

The first time I heard the term COVID-19 was in December 2019, just around Christmas. The news was pouring in about how a virus was making people sick in Wuhan, China, and how easy its transmission was. As it was also contagious, it led to empty streets and house arrest for citizens.

Fast forward just one month, and the first case in India was reported from Kerala in January. Initially there were few cases, but real concern arose when a 14-member tourist group from Italy tested positive. Since then, the graph has been rising as more international travelers tested positive. The real heat of the situation came to light when Prime Minister Modi imposed a curfew on March 22, followed by a 21-day nationwide lockdown.