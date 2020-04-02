How an AI System is Boosting Business at The Globe and Mail
For about a year now, The Globe and Mail in Canada has had an artificial intelligence system called Sophi autonomously running practically all of its digital properties, including the homepage and key landing pages.
Every 10 minutes, Sophi looks at all of The Globe and Mail’s content; at every place each story is being promoted; and at all the ways the audience values that content. It finds valuable stories that merit greater promotion and updates every page of the website accordingly.
Read More