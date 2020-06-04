How BBC Global News Has Adapted to Remote Reporting

BBC Global News, the BBC’s commercially funded international news platform, is not alone in experiencing record global traffic online and on TV during March. But the scale of its operation—4,000 global journalists with 60 international bureaux in 77 cities, 24-hour news channels and various online platforms—has meant more considerable shifts towards remote working while increasing the content output.

In March it had 1.5 billion monthly page views, 61 million monthly video views and 179 million monthly unique browsers, according to web analytics firm AT Internet, via BBC Global News. Successive months have been lower as fatigue sets in but still above the previous norms.