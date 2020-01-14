How Bleacher Report is Chasing Licensing Revenue in 2020
Last year, Bleacher Report scored its first third-party TV licensing deal when it sold the documentary “Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story” to Showtime. Following additional licensing deals with Facebook and Twitter, the creation of its B/R Studio division in November and with its anticipated participation on HBO Max (parent company WarnerMedia’s streaming service), Bleacher Report plans to pursue more third-party licensing revenue this year.Read More