How Bootstrapped Publishers Are Adapting

Without having a rich benefactor, a parent company or ready cash reserves, independent publishers have all but given up on the possibility for growth this year. Now they are scrambling to figure out where to adapt their strategies simply to stay alive.

Publishers like Skift, PinkNews and Augustus are facing a familiar raft of challenges—canceled events, dried-up ad revenue and uncertain outlooks—but doing so without much room for error. While small might be beautiful, it also constrains the options a publisher has for controlling costs. Here’s what three independent publishers are doing to live to fight another day.