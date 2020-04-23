How Broadcasters and the Government Can Prepare Young People for the Next ‘Infodemic’

In homes across the country, younger audiences are watching news programmes on their televisions more than ever. It has taken a pandemic to make this happen. The lockdown gives broadcasters a golden opportunity to develop their relationship with the audience of the present and future.

A week before prime minister Boris Johnson ordered a lockdown, BBC News Channel has recorded its largest weekly audience since 2015. Newsrooms are rising to the challenge of educating, informing and subtly reminding viewers about the vitally important role journalism plays holding those in power to account.