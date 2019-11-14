How BuzzFeed has Built a Creators Network for Branded Content

Two years ago, a series of “Why I Left BuzzFeed” videos popped up on YouTube, with past employees complaining they were not allowed to create non-BuzzFeed content while employed by the company. The implication: BuzzFeed wasn’t creator-friendly.

BuzzFeed has since expanded opportunities for in-house talent with The Creators Program, in order to strike the balance of retaining top talent while also allowing them to build their own brands with personal YouTube pages and the like.